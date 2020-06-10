Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the extremist face of India stands exposed before the world. He said the martyrdom of nine Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the worst case of persecution and state terrorism.

In a tweet, in reaction to extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Shopian area, the minister said the pellet guns, tear gas and other atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris were evidence of Indian crimes against humanity. He urged the United Nations to immediately take notice of the Indian atrocities.

Shibli Faraz said that India could not crush Kashmiris’ just struggle for the right to self-determination through use of brutal force and coercion. He said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle to achieve their goal of freedom from Indian subjugation.

The minister said at a time when the world was fighting against the corona pandemic, India was trampling basic human rights of the oppressed Kashmiris. He said that now the extremist face of India has been exposed to the world.

Indian Army Troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jandrot Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) deliberately targeting civilian population, according to the media wing of the military on Tuesday.

Due to Indian troops’ indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians including 2 women and 2 children were critically injured, said an ISPR press release.

The injured citizens were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, it said, and added that Pakistan army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which initiated firing.

According to the ISPR, the injured include Ms Nasreen (26), resident of Sandhara village; Ms Rabia (24), resident of Dera Sher Khan; Munshi (7), resident of Bamroch and Momina (7), a resident of Dera Sher Khan.