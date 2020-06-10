Share:

Garhi Khero - Four people died of heatwave as warm weather and power loadshedding continued to hit Jacobabad district on Tuesday.

Those died include citizens of Garhi Khero and its surrounding areas in district Jacobabad. They were identified as Mohammad Ramazan Brohi, Mohammad Suleman Qambrani, Ghulam Shabir Hyderi and a woman whose identity could not be ascertained.

The maximum temperature of the town was recorded at 48 degrees centigrade today. Garhi Khero is one of the warmest towns of Jacobabad district.

Prolonged power breakdown continued to hit Garhi Khero, Jacobabad and other towns amid heatwave as SEPCO was carrying out unannounced and prolonged power break downs in day and night, making the life of people miserable. The worst-hit were villages of the district Jacobabad where 18 hours long load-shedding was being carried out.

The massive loadshedding has increased the miseries of citizens across the district as they have been deprived of water supply and other necessities owing to loadshedding. The consumers, despite paying electricity bill regularly, are hit by loadshedding as the authorities seem to be negligent and silent spectators.

Residents of Garhi Khero and Jacobabad are facing undue hardship due to prolonged and unannounced loadshedding as their routine life is being slowed down as power outages become frequent with some areas rendered without electricity.

Jacobabad has a hot desert climate with extremely hot summers and mild winters. The highest recorded temperature is 52.8 °C (127.0 °F), and the lowest recorded temperature is −3.9 °C (25.0 °F). Rainfall is low, and mainly occurs in the monsoon season (July–September).