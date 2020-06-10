Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report from the respondents of measures taken for the recovery of a missing person Imran Khan whose mother petitioned for safe release of her son who is a computer engineer and was working in the UAE.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice AtharMinallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by the mother of the missing person and deferred the hearing till June 23 after issuing aforementioned directions.

During the hearing, a joint secretary of ministry of interior ministry and additional attorney general Tariq appeared before the court.

The IHC bench directed them for the safe recovery of the missing person and also directed them to submit a report of the efforts made by them for his recovery.

In the petition, she said her son Imran Khan was picked up from his home situated at Sector G-10 of Islamabad and was taken to some unknown location in a double-cabin vehicle five years back.

According to the petition, the family got registered an FIR with the local police after his disappearance. However, the police failed to recover him despite a lapse of five years.

Then, the petitioner took up the matter with the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and during the hearing by the commission it was concluded that the case of Imran fell under enforced disappearances and law enforcement agencies were asked to find his whereabouts.

As per petition, Imran’s disappearance adversely affected the life of his family members. Imran was married and had a six-year-old son. His wife filed a suit for dissolution of marriage on the basis of khula on the ground of prolonged absence of her husband. The family judge of Islamabad dissolved the marriage and handed over Imran’s son to his mother.

The petition said that Imran was an educated professional and there was no case or complaint registered against him in any police station. If there was anything against him then he should have been brought before the court of law.

It said that the arrest was a violation of the constitutional provisions that ensured fundamental rights of citizens.

The petition requested the court that the officials concerned namely secretaries of interior and defense, the directors general of Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, commissioner and Inspector General of the Islamabad police might be directed to produce Imran before the court if there was any case registered against him.