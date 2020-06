Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the latest report of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on inflation is a slap in the face of the PTI government. While talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Tuesday, Siraj-ul-Haq said that the report revealed that Pakistan witnessed the highest inflation in the world during 2020. Siraj said that it exposed the claims of the government about providing relief to the common man.