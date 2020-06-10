Share:

peshawar - In an effort to create maximum employment opportunities in the merged tribal districts, an amount of Rs 1.1 billion has been allocated under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme during the current financial year, and so far 90% of the loans have been disbursed; and complete disbursement of the loans will be ensured by the end of this financial year.

This was revealed at a meeting held here on Tuesday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on various projects of industries, commerce and technical education department launched in the merged districts under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

The meeting was informed that so far 3936 individuals of the merged districts have been provided loans under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

Similarly, another scheme worth Rs. 1100 million has also been launched for the provision of interest free loans for the development of entrepreneurship in the merged districts, it was informed and added that progress on the implementation of the scheme is as per the given timelines and it would be completed by the year 2022.

The meeting was further informed that a scheme for provision of scholarships to the youth of merged districts for skill development training has also been submitted to the competent forum for formal approval, under which more than 15,000 youth would be provided scholarships.

Regarding the proposed projects to be included in the AIP of upcoming financial year, It was told that eight schemes have been proposed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority that include establishment of Poly Technique Institutes in District Mohmand and District North Wazirstan, provision of transport facility, clean drinking water, machinery and equipments to Technical Educational Institutes of merged districts, construction of buildings for ten Technical & Vocational Training Centers etc.

Similarly, under the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), projects for the establishment of Small Industrial Estates at Dara Adam Khel and Bajur have also been proposed.

The forum was also told that schemes for the establishment of Mohmand Marble City and Special Economic Zone in District Khyber have been proposed under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development & Management Company.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take concrete steps for timely completion of the ongoing projects and to fix realistic timelines to complete all the processes of the new developmental schemes of merged districts.

He made it clear that timely completion of the developmental schemes would not be compromised in any case and those responsible for unnecessary delay in the completion of public welfare projects would be taken into task.