PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start transporting wheat from Punjab from today as the ban on the inter-provincial wheat movement has been lifted, a se­nior official and flourmills representa­tives said on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Nation, Secretary Food KP Nisar Ahmed said that the ban on inter-provincial transportation of wheat has been lifted and wheat move­ment from Punjab to KP is allowed from today (Wednesday).

“In fact, KP normally produces es­timated 1 million tons wheat, which cannot meet the need of its own popu­lation and this year, the wheat produc­tion is even 30 percent lower,” the offi­cial added.

Almost all flourmills in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa remained shut for several weeks after wheat supply from Punjab to KP was halted, creating an anxie­ty among workers and owners of the flourmills.

Flourmills Association KP chairman Haji Muhammad Iqbal said that they are thankful to the prime minister for heeding the issue. He said that on Sun­day, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to import wheat from Ukraine and other countries to meet the demand in Pakistan.

He said the prime minister called for lifting the section-144 on wheat in­ter-provincial and inter-district trans­portation of wheat.

He said the Punjab wheat can meet the demands of KP, while wheat import from the overseas may fulfill the needs of other provinces including Quetta and Sindh.

“Hopefully, the 20kg selling at Rs1100 today may be available for Rs900 in the next two days in KP,” he claimed.

Asadullah, a local dealer who has a crush machine and sells wheat and other kinds of flour, said that the price of the commodity had increased soon after the ban on wheat from Punjab.

“I bought 25 maunds of wheat in Punjab and brought it to Peshawar, but each bag of 50kg cost me Rs225 on transportation a few days ago,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that during the ban on wheat movement, the flour supply continued from one province to another. A proprietor of Alif Khan Flour Dealers in Peshawar told this scribe that they faced not problem in getting flour from Punjab durin