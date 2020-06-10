Share:

At times, life is quite unfair, and can get frustrating, while at others, it is a beautiful affair which makes you want to live forever. There are a plethora of people on earth and each person has his own obstacles to face and moments to cherish. The most important thing in life is to make every moment count, both those that are good and those that are bad. Life is like a roller coaster, with its ups and down, but it is our choice to make each moment we experience, worthwhile. There is happiness and then there is sorrow. One should not feel despair when life does not go according to plan, because there is a time for everything and all that is good will eventually come. So, sit back and enjoy the moment.

HAMZA SIDDIQUI,

Islamabad.