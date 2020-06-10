Share:

RAWALPINDI - A man died of novel coronavirus in the city while 38 people tested positive of COVID-19 while a patient got discharged from hospital after recovery.

Muhammad Fayyaz Butt, 46 years old, resident of DhokeMistrian, died on June 9 in his house as he was isolated in his house.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 3011 while 113 people died and 1502 patients got discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals.

At present, 1396 confirmed patients are under treatment including 392 patients in four government run hospitals - Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood told media that Rawalpindi Municipal Waste Company had been asked to launch aggressive campaign to disinfect the city and populated areas to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus.

He said that the government had asked to create awareness among the people about safety measures and district administrations of four districts of Rawalpindi Division were striving to complete the task.

He said that the violation of SOPs in Rawalpindi Division would not be tolerated and in this regard, on Tuesday, 42 shops were sealed in Rawalpindi district, four shops in Attock, 12 in Jhelum and 71 in Chakwal. He said that fines worth Rs205,000were imposed in four districts of Rawalpindi division.