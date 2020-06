Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurang­zeb and her mother Tahira Au­rangzeb tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

After their test results, they quarantined themselves at home.

Earlier this week, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N member Tariq Fazal also tested positive for the virus and quarantined themselves at their homes.