Share:

SUKKUR - Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday visited fruit and vegetable market, Minara Market and other bazaars here to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), devised to stop spread of COVID-19 pandemic. During the visits, he ordered to seal various shops for violating SOPs and not wearing masks by a few shopkeepers and customers. He advised the customers to wear masks. Arslan also directed to remove encroachments in front of the shops.