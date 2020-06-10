Share:

Rawalpindi - MianKhurramRasool, the former advisor to Ex-PM Syed YousafRazaGillani, has been released from Adiala Jail here on Tuesday after completion of his imprisonment.

No notable leader from PPP turned up outside Adiala Jail to receive the stalwart of PPP. An accountability court sentenced MianKhurramRasool, ex-media coordinator of the former Prime Minister YousufRazaGillani, to nine-year imprisonment in a case related to a bank fraud involving millions of rupees. The court also imposed a fine of Rs50 million on the convict. It had earlier, on November 22, reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from defense and prosecution sides. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against MianKhurram in 2009 for defrauding a private bank of Rs 71 million. According to the prosecution, he had taken loans of Rs 71 million, Rs 10.2 million and Rs 10 million from the bank, which later declared him a defaulter. Talking to media men outside Adiala Jail soon after his release, MianKhurram Rasool said he is thankful to all the leaders and members of PPP for supporting him during hard time. He said his presence behind bars reminded him the countless sacrifices of ShaheedZulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, the first female premier of Pakistan. He said some quarters attempted to malign PPP by turning him as a fake witness. He said he would be released from apex courts. MianKhurram Rasool alleged NAB victimised politicians on nod of government. He said all the references of NAB have been challenged by him in Islamabad High Court.