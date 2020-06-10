Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated three references against officials of different departments on alleged corruption charges.

A reference has also been initiated against former federal Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani.

The EBM has also given approval to complaint verification against Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza.

The meeting of the Executive Board was held on Tuesday at NAB headquarters under the chairmanship of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB.

NAB EBM authorised three separate inquiries against Aamir Mehmood Kayani, former Minister for National Health Services and Coordination and others; officials of Civil Aviation Authority and others; and officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and others.

Chairman NAB directed all Director Generals of NAB to conclude complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the stipulated time frame. He directed prosecutors and investigation officers to pursue NAB cases after ensuring concrete evidence in accordance with law; so that the corrupt could be punished.

Deputy Chairman, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations, Director General NAB, Rawalpindi and other senior officers attended the meeting.

It is long-set policy of the bureau that the details of the EBM-NAB meeting are shared with the people.

All the inquiries and investigations are initiated on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final. The decision to proceed ahead with the cases is taken after listening the both sides of the picture.