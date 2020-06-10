Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulato­ry Authority (NEPRA) head office has been closed till June 15 after its 20 employees were tested posi­tive for COVID-19.

According to sources that initial­ly 150 employees of NEPRA were tested and 20 employees were de­tected with COVID-19 positive. The employees who were detect­ed corona positive include sev­en officers and 13 officials, said the source. The officers who were tested positive include two direc­tors and one Deputy Director.

After Eid-ul-Fitr holidays NE­PRA had asked all those employ­ees who have visited their home­towns to undertake COVID-19 test.

There are total of around 400 employees of NEPRA and the num­ber of corona positive may further increase, said the source.

As per the NEPRA directives the head office will remain close from 10th to 12th June and due to weekly off will reopen on Monday June 15. During the closure of the NEPRA’s head office, the employ­ees will work from home.

All the meetings/hearings etc will be through video link. Complete disinfection of NEPRA building will take place. Similarly, 15 days ro­tation plan to be submitted by the employees soon and further pre­cautionary measures as per SOPs.