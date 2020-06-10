ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) head office has been closed till June 15 after its 20 employees were tested positive for COVID-19.
According to sources that initially 150 employees of NEPRA were tested and 20 employees were detected with COVID-19 positive. The employees who were detected corona positive include seven officers and 13 officials, said the source. The officers who were tested positive include two directors and one Deputy Director.
After Eid-ul-Fitr holidays NEPRA had asked all those employees who have visited their hometowns to undertake COVID-19 test.
There are total of around 400 employees of NEPRA and the number of corona positive may further increase, said the source.
As per the NEPRA directives the head office will remain close from 10th to 12th June and due to weekly off will reopen on Monday June 15. During the closure of the NEPRA’s head office, the employees will work from home.
All the meetings/hearings etc will be through video link. Complete disinfection of NEPRA building will take place. Similarly, 15 days rotation plan to be submitted by the employees soon and further precautionary measures as per SOPs.