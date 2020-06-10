Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany Dr Mohammad Faisal has presented his credentials to President of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier, says a message received here yesterday.

On the occasion, he conveyed the German leader the good wishes of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The German president welcomed the ambassador and assured his support in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, Ambassador Dr Faisal also reciprocated the same sentiments.