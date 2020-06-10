Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Rangers and Safe City cameras would be covering at least 17 police checkpoints established by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police at important points in the capital city so as to secure the men on duty against possible attacks by terrorists. Police officials have been a regular target of criminal activities and in the latest such incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable were martyred in the limits of Tarnol police station a few weeks ago. The decision to this effect has been taken in pursuance of the directions of IGP Islamabad, for the safety of police constables on duty. According to the sources in the ICT police, these checkpoints would be covered either by the Safe City cameras or Pak Rangers will be deputed additionally for the safety of the policemen. Deployment of Pak Rangers at these checkpoints would help improve security of the police officials while Safe City cameras would be able to offer a clue to the investigators in case an untoward incident happens at a checkpoint in future. Strict SOPS have been issued for the personnel deployed on these checkpoints.According to the security plan, a copy of which was seen by this scribe, a total of 396 law-enforcement personnel including 306 Islamabad police and 90 Pak Rangers will be deployed at these checkpoints in three shifts.