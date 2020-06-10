Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has confirmed 83 deaths by novel coronavirus in one day and the number of positive cases has surged to 113,702. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 2,255.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), record 5,385 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 43,460 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 41,303 in Sindh, 14,527 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 in Balochistan, 5,963 in Islamabad, 974 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 444 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 807 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 696 in Sindh, 610 in KP, 62 in Balochistan, 57 in Islamabad, 14 in GB and 9 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 754,252 coronavirus tests and 23,799 in last 24 hours. 36,308 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.