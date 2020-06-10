Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday said that Rescue Lost Helpline-1192 has so far reunited 100 people with their families since its test launch. Through the Lost Helpline-1192, a 4-year old child was reunited with his family after within few hours of reporting, he added. He maintained that Rescue-1122 had introduced this helpline first time at the public sector level to reunite lost victims of accidents, emergency and disaster with their families through a coordinated mechanism.