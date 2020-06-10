Share:

Rawalpindi - Police claimed to have arrested a criminal involved in martyring two cops of Islamabad police by opening indiscriminate firing on a picket in Tarnol last month, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The detained criminal has been identified as Abdul Haleem, he said.

“We have rounded up a criminal in robbery case who during interrogation revealed gunning down two police officers of Islamabad police during firing at a picket in Tarnol,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi Tariq Walayat.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, while taking notice of firing on Rawalpindi police during robbery by gang of robbers directed SSP Operations and SP Potohar Syed Ali to trace out the gang. Acting upon, Taxila police managed to arrest a robber namely Abdul Haleem and grilled him. During investigation, the robber confessed his involvement in a series of crimes including launching armed attack on a police picket at Tarnol last month while martyring Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) MohsinZafar and Head Constable Muhammad Sajjad. He said the robber also confessed opening firing on Rawalpindi police during a robbery bid in Taxila in a bid to avoid being arrested. Besides firing on police parties, the notorious criminal is also involved in a series of crimes ranging from house robberies to dacoities, the police spokesman said.

In a statement, SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat said police have arrested a notorious criminal. He said tracing out the killer of cops is big success of police. He said the investigators of Rawalpindi police have shared the findings of probe with the high ups of Islamabad police.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali told media that the accused has been sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade. He said the accused will be brought to justice as per law. Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of SSP Operations and SP Potohar and their teams for nabbing the notorious criminal.

On the other hand, Rawat police solved the mystery of RamyalKass murder case by arresting woman and his paramour, informed police spokesman. The detained accused has been identified as Nimra, her paramour Wajid and Feroz, he added. The murder mystery was solved by SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin and Station House Officer (SHO) PS Rawat Ahmed Nawaz.

According to him, Usman Ali got married with Nimra. He said Nimra went to her parents’ house for celebrating Eid. He said Usman and his wife Nimra was traveling back to home on a motorcycle when a gang of three men stopped them near RamyalKass and shot dead Usman over resistance. He said the criminals tried to portray the pre-planned murder as dacoity. However, police grilled Nimra who revealed she engineered a plan to kill her husband Usman with her paramour Wajid. “Woman confessed killing her husband along with her paramour and his accomplices,” he said.

Police held three killers including woman and begun investigation.

SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin said Wajid developed relations with Nimra who killed Usman through a plan. He said police would solve this case on merit and would get the killerspunished from court of law.