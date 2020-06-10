Share:

islamabad - Natalie Portman has said she supports the Defund The Police movement after admitting she was initially fearful of it because of her ‘white privilege’. She took to Instagram recently, sharing resources that explain the movement in detail following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25.

The 38 year old said: ‘My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege. ‘The police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror.’

She added that this feeling is ‘for good reason’ adding that, ‘police are the sixth leading cause of death for black men in this country. She continued: ‘These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans. Reforms have not worked.’