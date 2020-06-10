Share:

islamabad - The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his birthday with video calls to the rest of the royal family as he enjoys low key celebrations with the Queen amid the pandemic this year.

Prince Philip, is thought to have a ‘quiet glow of pride’ about turning 99 on Wednesday, and has been in isolation at Windsor Castle with the Queen, 94, since before Easter. Royal expert Robert Lacey, author of the biographies Monarch and Majesty, has revealed he is a ‘gadget man’, and will enjoy speaking with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. However there will be no gun salutes to mark the royal’s birthday this year, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.