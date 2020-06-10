Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said that his government was committed to implement laws and regulation to curb money laundering as there was no place for looters of people’s money. Talking to a private news channel, Fawad Ch said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to bring the corrupt and dishonest to justice. He said the corrupt elements who have looted the government and the people by misusing their authority, having assets beyond their known sources of income, or indulging in money laundering would not be spared as per law. He said that now, everyone has to be accountable for whatever he has done in the past. No matter how much the opposition raises hue and cry, the process of accountability would not stop at any cost, he mentioned. He further criticised the opposition leaders as they were trying to protect their political interests, but the PTI government was taking best possible steps for the country, it was opposition’s duty to come forward and help government in this hour of coronavirus crisis. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan has done a lot as far as COVID-19 threat is concerned, yet a lot to be done is still needed. "We have to improve our hospital facilities and testing capabilities, he said, adding that as far as locust attack in different areas of the country is concerned, the provincial and federal governments are making all out efforts to take care of it", he said.