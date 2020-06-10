Share:

LAHORE - The 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Tuesday in which several proposals for important legal amendments, including amendments in rules, were approved.

The meeting was also attended among others by the provincial Ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Taimur Ahmed Khan, Raja Yasir Humayun and Jahanzeb Khichi, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Finance and other concerned officers.

The Committee approved the proposal to amend the Punjab Leave Rules 1981 for Punjab Government Employees and the proposal to levy property tax on non-agricultural land abutting to national and provincial highways and Motorways outside the rating area fixed by the Excise and Taxation Department. In another proposal, the recommendations for Resource Mobilization Finance Committee 2019/20 were approved.

The Committee agreed with the proposal of reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Foundation and approved the draft of Transfer Policy 2020 of the Department of Special Education. The meeting also approved the proposal for conditional cash transfer (CCT) pilot programme for nutrition and Chief Minister Recruitment (Road Component) package besides allowing release of remaining amount of grant in aid for various bar associations of Punjab.