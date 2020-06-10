Share:

islamabad - Reese Witherspoon has been sued over a Draper James dress giveaway for teachers in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 44 year old actress founded the Draper James clothing line in 2015 and the brand made a ‘free dress’ offer to teachers April 2 on Instagram.

Three women were seeking class-action status for a lawsuit against Witherspoon and Draper James alleging that teachers were expecting free dresses instead of being entered into a lottery for a limited supply. The Instagram offer stated: ‘Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.’

The message urged teachers to apply by completing a form by April 5 and noted parenthetically that the offer was valid while supplies last and that winners would be notified April 7. The lawsuit alleged that participants were required to provide personal information to Draper James, including contact information and education employment identification information.

The plaintiffs also alleged that Draper James did not make it clear that there were only 250 dresses to give away and they all believed they were getting free dresses.