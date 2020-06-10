Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appeared before investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore in connection with cases related to money laundering and assets beyond means.

The Opposition Leader in National Assembly reached the NAB Headquarters in Lahore barely one week after a NAB team raided his Model Town residence to arrest him. Earlier he failed to appear before NAB citing coronavirus pandemic.

According to NAB sources, the accused appeared before a combined investigation to respond to questions regarding the cases. He left the NAB office after more than two hours. Heavy police contingents were deployed around the NAB offices on Tuesday as the PML-N leader appeared there.

Dozens of PML-N supporters also gathered outside the office and chanted slogans in support of the party leader. Shehbaz Sharif was granted interim bail by the Lahore High Court till June 17 in the aforementioned cases.