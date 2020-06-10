Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Government announced that it had formed a committee that would probe the issue of fake domiciles and all officials with bogus domiciles would be terminated.

“Action will be taken against those with fake domiciles,” said Sindh information minister Nasir Shah on Tuesday during a news conference,adding that so far 154 suspected domiciles had come to light from four districts of the province. These included Larkana, Kashmore, Ghotki and Jamshoro.

Shah said that certain cases of dual domiciles had also surfaced that had been highlighted in the preliminary report which had been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, Senator Murtaza Wahab said that the committee would complete its findings in 30 days and would enact laws against the misuse of fake domiciles in the province, assuring that fair treatment would be meted out by the government.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday lamented Sindh Government over its failure to clear the debris of a collapsed building in Lyari two days after the incident and pull out victims trapped beneath it.

In a statement issued, the MQM-P Coordination Committee while expressing its grief over the tragic incident that claimed at least five lives and injured many others asked as to why those trapped under it could not be pulled out even two days after the incident.

“Where is the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) that is established to deal with these situations?” the MQM-P members said.

They said that every time the law enforcement authorities and welfare organizations were seen at the forefront to deal with such incidents rather than the Sindh Government and its departments that were paid handsome amounts from the provincial exchequer to tackle such situations.

They further blamed another provincial department, Sindh Building Control Authority, for such incidents of buildings collapse and said that the SBCA officials were involved in allowing illegal constructions in the city in return of hefty sums.

“This is the third building to collapse during the last six months in the city,” the MQM-P said while adding that the affectees had not only lost their homes but also their loved ones due to such failures on part of the provincial departments.

They blamed that the Sindh Government had taken away powers of the local representatives of the city and was neither allowing them to run local government departments nor running them properly.

The MQM-P coordination committee demanded of the Sindh Government to compensate the families of the deceased and injured in the Lyari building collapse incident while also taking stern action against corrupt building control officials. They demanded of the government to make the PDMA operational and evacuate all dangerous buildings in the city so that such incidents could be avoided in the future.