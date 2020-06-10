Share:

LAHORE - The auto industry in Pakistan has entered into a new era with AuVitronics Limited, a House of Habib company, geared up to export the “Absorber FR Bumper” to Toyota Motor Vietnam Co, Ltd. (TMV), joining the league of part suppliers in the Toyota global supply chain. The said part will be installed on the rear side of the front bumper cover in the upcoming Corolla and approved after a rigorous process and stringent quality checks. The impact absorbers are made of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) that effectively reduces the vehicle weight when used in rear seat benches or wheel cases – a seriously good basis for safety-related parts in the vehicle build. As Toyota Motor Vietnam was also adopting the same Toyota Corolla model, Indus Motor Company (IMC) had requested Toyota Motor Corporation to have the part as aforementioned, supplied to TMV through AuVitronics Limited. TMV’s time lines though tight, IMC along with the local supplier reduced the development lead time to half in order to meet the customer’s demand. “IMC has been striving for the development of the auto sector for the last thirty consecutive years. We have fulfilled our commitment to the country and promoted the auto and engineering industry in Pakistan and today we are achieving new successes,” said CEO, IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali. He added that now as part of the global supply chain of Toyota they will further develop the industrial base of the country since IMC has already helped local vendors to have around 30 technical assistance agreements with foreign companies. He also added that the consistency in policies can only make long term export objective a reality. Government should nurture the industry and induct growth oriented interventions and generate revenue from higher volumes rather than increasing tax rates. Meanwhile, CEO, AuVitronics Limited, Syed Abbas-ul-Hussaini said, “It is a great pleasure for Pakistan to become part of the global supply of Toyota and it is the beginning of a new era for the local auto industry as it has opened new export markets for the sector”. Muhammad Tayyab Tareen, Vice Chairman, Auto Engineering, House of Habib, said, “As exports are very essential to accelerate the country’s economic growth, we are making efforts in same direction. This is our first step towards this initiative and we are all striving together to do more.” It is pertinent to mention here that AuVitronics Limited is one of the largest companies in the field of plastics and automotive parts and it has technical assistance from world renowned organizations of the auto sector.