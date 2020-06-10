Share:

Cricket fans will be delighted to see the news of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointing Younis Khan as the team’s new batting coach and Mushtaq Ahmed as the spin bowling coach for the next series. Given that both are legends in the sport, their presence on the coaching staff will be invaluable. Team Pakistan will feel more confident on their upcoming tour to England as the newly appointed coaches hold impressive records on English grounds.

Perhaps there is no option better than Younis available to the PCB for the slot of batting coach. Younis’s appointment will bring the much-needed technical soundness that the young batsmen can benefit from in the longer format. And his particular success in English conditions in recent years and his supreme fitness-oriented attitude will inculcate the spirit of fitness in the test team.

Similarly, Mushtaq Ahmed, apart from being a world-class spin bowler, is a seasoned coach, boasting experience with a few international teams. He was also part of the whole re-haul process of English cricket under Andy Flower. His insight and knowledge of the English side and conditions will benefit not only Pakistan’s bowling side but also the whole team. Will these two appointments be made permanent if the team’s performance in the next series exceeds expectations?

Team officials, the coaching staff and the PCB management must also bear in mind that the fitness levels of even ten years ago were vastly different than the needs of today. Technical training must be supplemented by an even greater focus on fitness, as that is where team green indeed lags. Hopefully, the new additions will also turn their attention on to such a pressing issue while providing technical training.