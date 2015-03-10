MIRPUR (AJK) - The Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR), leading civil society organization of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, welcomed the recent momentous decision of the AJK High Court wherein the court ordered the AJK government to ensure Local Bodies (LB) elections in the AJK state till September, 2015. The court also ordered appointment of the election commissioner for the LB elections within next four weeks.

Welcoming the AJK HC decision, the CPDR Executive Director and eminent Kashmiri writer Ershad Mahmud termed the verdict landmark in the civic history of AJK and true reflections of the public aspirations.

Talking to newsmen here, he said that his organization (CPDR) hoped that the AJK government would obey the AJK HC decision in letter and spirit and manage the local bodies’ elections within next five months as directed by the learned court.

“However, to holding a free and fair LB polls fresh voter lists and delimitation of the constituencies are imperative as last LB polls were held in 1991”, he underlined suggesting to the AJK government to immediately appoint an Election Commissioner for the LG elections so that he could initiate the process with the consultation of the political parties and civil society representatives.

Ershad said “AJK being a secluded society having infant democracy needs sustained capacity building and consultancy to strengthen upcoming local bodies”. “For that matter, it is quite obviously and necessary to have well equipped and trained civil society that remains in touch with government officials and political parties who are to be the constituents of this process, CPDR official maintained.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the CPDR has launched a campaign since its inception for the better governance structures and decentralization in AJK. A discourse was started in 2011 after the 18th constitutional amendment, where the provinces were getting a major share of their resources from the federal government and more autonomy as a result of it. However, the AJK government has not put forward any demands and suggestions to obtain more administrative and financial powers for AJK assembly and government.

“The CPDR believes that only functional local government system provides a guarantee of a true democratic society”, Ershad Mahmud pointed out while responding to a question.

As reported earlier, the AJK High Court on March 6, ordered the AJK government to manage for holding of the Local Bodies elections in AJK within next five months.

The learned court also ordered the AJK government to appoint the Election Commissioner Local Bodies in AJK within next one month period.