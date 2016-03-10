The conventional definition of management is getting work done through people, but real management is developing people through work.

–Agha Hasan Abedi(14 May 1922 – 5 August 1995).

Agha Hasan Abedi also known as Agha Sahab was a Pakistani banker and philanthropist who founded the Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI) in 1972. BCCI was at one point the seventh largest private bank in the world. Abedi founded BCCI with $2.5 million—and the dream of creating a Third World financial empire. For nearly a decade, the institution was the world’s fastest growing bank. At its peak, BCCI had 1.3 million depositors and operations in more than 70 countries—from Pakistan to Nigeria to London to Washington to Panama to Los Angeles to Hong Kong.

It reportedly handled money from Colombian cocaine cartels, Arab terrorist Abu Nidal and the CIA. Three years later, on July 5, 1991, international regulators shut down BCCI’s worldwide operations, linking the bank to massive fraud and theft and connecting it to clandestine arms deals, the financing of terrorists and laundered drug money. In Pakistan, Abedi was seen as a modern Robin Hood, taking from the West and giving to the Third World. His bank built hospitals and schools in Pakistan, and the BCCI foundation gave millions of dollars in scholarships and research grants.

Abedi’s success was attributed to his fiercely loyal staff and his ability to use friendships to his business advantage.