islamabad - The Allama Iqbal Open University has re-launched teacher training programmes - MEd and BEd - from the new semester, spring 2018 as per the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission.

The MEd one year comprises five categories, elementary teacher education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education. The university has also offered one and half year B.Ed programme with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification. Teachers with BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four-year duration has also been offered. Eligibility for this programme is intermediate 2nd division. Curriculum and teaching pattern has been revised to improve quality of these programmes, as per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

While reviewing the new programmes, the university was trying to ensure that their qualified teachers should be the best ones in the market, said Dean Education Dr Nasir Mahmood. As per the revised schedule, the admission of the programmes will continue till March 30.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed programme into four-year on the basis of F.A and F.Sc Education and the University was carrying it accordingly.