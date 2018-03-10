RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force organised the Force Commanders Conference at its Headquarters on Friday.

The conference was chaired by Director General ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik and was attended by Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and ANF senior staff officers.

DG ANF Major General Mussarat Nawaz showed satisfaction over overall organisational performance of ANF.

Progress on counter-narcotics operations, international commitments and drug abuse prevention and treatment programmes was comprehensively reviewed.

During the conference, exceptionally stringent measures were recommended to trace and bust the dark nets involved in indoor and outdoor trafficking of Ecstasy Tablets and Amphetamine Type Stimulants (ATS).

In addition, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed at length while futuristic goals were also set forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.–Staff Reporter