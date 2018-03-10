Police investigators are treating the death of a 22-year-old housemaid as homicide, several days after she found was shot dead at a house in the Sundar police precincts. The autopsy report also revealed that the victim was repeatedly raped before she was shot in the head. Resident of Chichawatni, Shama Parveen was working as a domestic servant at house in the posh housing society located in the limits of Sundar police. She was found shot dead at the house on Sunday. Her father, Muhammad Akram said that Parveen was working at the house for the last eight months. Earlier, the house owner claimed that the housemaid attempted suicide by shooting herself in the head. The police handed over the body to the family after postmortem. The victim was taken to her native to9wn for burial. A police investigator on Friday told The Nation that the death of the housemaid was not a simple suicide case. “In fact, she was shot dead by killer(s). The woman was also raped repeatedly,” the officer said while quoting the autopsy report. The police official said that a murder case, in the light of the autopsy report, would be registered against the accused persons on the complaint of father of the deceased. However, no was made yet.–Staff Reporter

Another day wasted in PA

The Punjab Assembly Thursday failed to carry on proceedings due to lack of quorum on third consecutive day. The session started 90 minutes behind the schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair. Forest and fisheries secretary did not turn up to reply the question on his department. The speaker allowed him 15 minutes to reach the assembly that also had questions on other two departments on agenda of the day. The opposition member Dr Murad Raas pointed to quorum which was found incomplete. On it bells were rung for five minute during which the session remained suspended to let the members come the house. The proceedings were suspended for 15 minutes again but the quorum could not be completed even after the chair extended the deadline for an hour. The chair adjourned the session for Monday.–Staff Reporter

Zainab’s father seeks protection

Amin Ansari, father of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari who was raped and murdered in Kasur a couple of months ago, on Friday requested Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to provide him and his family protection against threats. The father of the minor girl reached the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry and met the chief justice. He said that facilitators and relatives of Imran Ali, who was convicted of raping and then murdering his daughter, were threatening and harassing him and his family. He said that investigators did not identify facilitators of Imran Ali and appealed to the chief justice to order arrest of facilitators of her daughter’s killer.–Staff Reporter

Man dies by jumping off plaza

A 20-year-old man died apparently after jumping from a multi-storey plaza located near Liberty Roundabout on Friday afternoon, police said. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter