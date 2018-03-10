KAMALIA - Negligence on the part of the authorities concerned has caused a bridge, connecting over 20 villages, at Chak 305 Mod to deteriorate.

Talking to media, Union Council (UC) 56 chairman Rana Zahoor Ahmed Khan Manj, former UC 56 chairman Mian Arshad Jameel along with dignitaries of the area including Ch Rashid Farooq said that the bridge was constructed long ago, adding that all of its security fasteners had been broken. They said that the bridge was in such a deteriorated condition that it has been causing accidents on daily-basis.

They told the media about the recent accident in which a tractor overturned on the bridge, causing both legs of farmer Haji Jameel to break. They also claimed to have submitted numerous complaints to the Toba deputy commissioner but in vain. "The administration has turned a blind eye to the public problems," they lamented, adding that they also staged protests to draw the authorities' attention to the issue but nothing could spring them into action. They said that people of dozens of villages risked their lives as they crossed the bridge on regular basis for the transportation of the agricultural commodities to the mills and cities.

They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the administration to ensure early rehabilitation of the bridge to end to the villagers' woes.

DIES: Kamalia Saddr Police SHO Qaisar Younus suffered a heart attack in the line of duty the other night. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment but he died on the way. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life attended his funeral.

STOLEN: Unidentified pickpockets deprived a citizen of three cell phones at a wedding ceremony. Imran Afzal, resident of Chishtian, submitted an application to Kamalia City police that he was at Mukhtar Palace, Kamalia along with his friends to attend a marriage ceremony when someone stole three cell phones amounting to R120,000 from his pockets. The police registered a case.