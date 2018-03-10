LAHORE - The Punjab traffic police department has re-launched a 10-day special campaign against unfit vehicles across the province.

The campaign was launched again on the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan to check unauthorized and substandard CNG-cylinders of wagons, buses and other vehicles. The campaign will continue till March, 18.

According to a police spokesman, DIG Traffic has formed different teams comprising officials of the transport department, Regional Transport Authority and Motor Transport Examiner (MVO) to take action against owners of vehicles with substandard CNG-cylinders.

He also said that after every six months commercial and private vehicles are bound to get examined according to approved rules of OGRA and HDIP and more than two cylinders in one wagon shall not be allowed at all. He said that CNG cylinder must be installed in the rear gate inside a box and no cylinder or pipe should pass through the passengers’ cabin while exit of smoke be outside and minimum one Fire Extinguisher should be made mandatory.

Similarly, only one cylinder should be fixed in Suzuki pickup. During this campaign illegal and unauthorized cylinders would be removed and legal action will be taken against the violators.

The police last year had launched a similar campaign and ticketed thousands transport owners for using illegal and substandard fuel kits.