rawalpindi - The departments of Gender Studies and Sociology have celebrated the International Women’s Day at the Fatima Jinnah Women University on Friday.

The purpose of celebrating International Women’s Day is to recognise women struggle, achievements and participation in every sphere of life in the Pakistani context.

During the panel discussion, the issues and challenges being faced by women in different fields of life were highlighted.

Vice-Chancellor FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that International Women’s Day is a call for gender parity across the world. She observed that education paves the way for the development of sustainable societies and economic and social justice. On this day, the world unites to appreciate their courage to cross all the hurdles and make such tremendous improvement in almost all spheres of life, she added.

The expert’s views and experiences of the panellist enlightened the students to understand the issues and coping mechanism to deal with various situations.

Meanwhile, the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) at FJWU organised a “Workshop for Editors of Journals of Fatima Jinnah Women University”.

The purpose of the workshop was to orient the editorial teams of FJWU journals about the Anti-Plagiarism process and policies and to guide them about HEC plagiarism policy.

Dr Zenab Jehan, Focal Person of Anti-plagiarism Unit, QEC and Dr Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, Additional Director, QEC, were the resource persons of the workshop.

In the first session, Dr Zenab Jehan talked about academic credibility and integrity in research writing and HEC policy about anti-plagiarism.

She discussed consent process for single and multiple authors and academic and legal implications of lack of consent and copyright issues.

In the second session, Dr Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam discussed the HEC criteria about journal recognition/up-gradation and the steps to be taken for ensuring originality of quality research publications. He discussed the anti-plagiarism process and spectrum.