PPL discovers oil in Adhi Field, Punjab

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan Petroleum Limited, operator of Adhi Field, together with its joint venture partners Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Pakistan Oilfields Limited has discovered hydrocarbons from exploratory well Adhi South X-1, located in Rawalpindi District, Punjab.

The prospect was delineated on the basis of 3D seismic data and the well was drilled and tested utilizing indigenous expertise. Adhi South X-1 was spud on June 30, 2017 and was drilled down to 3395 metres to test the potential of Khewra and Tobra formations.

Based on the wireline logs, hydrocarbon bearing zones were identified in both formations. Modular Dynamic Testing confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons.

The well flow was tested at various rates to get estimates of well productivity. From Khewra, the maximum flow rate for oil was recorded at 1550 bbls/day oil and 2.62 MMscfd gas at 32/64" choke size.

The discovery lies in the down thrown block and has opened new horizons in Potwar and Kohat area.

The newly discovered reserves will assist in plugging the demand supply gap in the country.

BankIslami, Al-Haj FAW Motors extend agreement

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited and Al-Haj FAW Motors Private Limited have extended their agreement for the year 2018.

With the successful completion of two years of alliance, both BankIslami and Al-Haj FAW have re-affirmed to mutually serve the automobile industry of Pakistan. The agreement was signed by Yasser Abbas, Head Islami Auto Finance, BankIslami and Farhan Hafiz, Head of Marketing Division, Al-Haj FAW Motors Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasser Abbas said "Fulfilling customers' vehicle requirements by offering valuable FAW products coupled with Shariah compliant Auto financing solutions is the primary objective of this Alliance.

Based on the success of our 2 years contract since Feb., 2016, we feel that this extension is a milestone for both the organizations and for the customers."

Farhan Hafiz added: "This initiative has created an ideal scenario for both BankIslami and Al-Haj FAW Motors Private Limited. Via this alliance, we aim to strengthen our customer relations by providing FAW vehicles at the best possible financial package offered by BankIslami's Islami Auto Finance".

Sarsabz National Tent Pegging Championship

FAISALABAD (PR): Sarsabz National Tent Pegging Championship is being held at University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The event is being sponsored by Sarsabz Fertilizer's manufacturer Fatima Group (a consortium of three fertilizer companies - Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd, Pak Arab Fertilizer and FatimaFert ltd.) in partnership with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan.

100 plus teams from all over Pakistan are participating in the four day event with over 500 horses and riders expected. The event is open to general public with Sarsabz Fertilizer sponsored lucky draws scheduled to take place every day for participants and visitors.

Reunion of legal

fraternity at SZABIST

KARACHI (PR): A reunion of the legal fraternity took place at SZABIST Law School with esteemed lawyers of Karachi and the renowned Justices of the Sindh High Court, including the Honorable Chief Justice Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh himself in attendance. The occasion was none other than the Annual Law Dinner hosted by the students, faculty and staff of SZABIST Law School.

The programme was started by the President of SZABIST, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, receiver of the Sitara-e-Imtiazin 2016. Ms. Wazir Ali spoke about the uniqueness of the law programme, being one of the few to be affiliated with the University of London and also extrapolated upon the other programmes offered at SZABIST, giving the guests a holistic view of the set-up within which the law programme operates. The evening proceeded with the keynote speaker for the evening, the respected Barrister-at-law and Supreme Court Advocate, Abid Zuberi.

Zuberi, who has also been the president of the High Court Bar Association, engaged with the audience with his personable speech during which he highlighted some of his own experiences and shared valuable advice for the aspiring lawyers in attendance.

His words provided encouragement and sincerity to the young to-be lawyers in attendance at the dinner. The Honourable Chief Justice, Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh in his capacity as Chief Guest of the evening enlightened the audience with the importance of the role of the judiciary while also appreciating the efforts of SZABIST Law School in the preservation of high quality legal education in Pakistan.

His presence at the dinner provided a great honour and prestige to the annual event and students and guests alike were privileged to have the opportunity to interact with him during dinner.

The evening included a brief introduction to two of SZABIST Law School's projects, namely the Rule of Law Centre and the Legal Aid Clinic. Established in 2017 and 2015 respectively, both the projects aim to give students a chance to immerse themselves in live legal issues in Pakistan and gain the skills that are essential to being successful and empathic lawyers.

The Legal Aid Clinic ("Qaaf Se Qanoon") conducts legal awareness sessions as well as provides low cost legal advice and representation. The Rule of Law Center arranges guest lectures for students and focuses on essential mediation training. The programme included a certificate distribution ceremony for the participants who had successfully completed the first mediation training programme in 2017 and are now accredited mediators.

IMC wins first prize for UNGC Award 2017

KARACHI (PR): The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Network Pakistan has granted the first prize of Business Sustainability Award 2017 to Indus Motor Company (IMC) in the category of Multinational Companies.

This award is in recognition of the best practices adopted by the company in embracing Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) and integrating the 10 principles of UNGC. This is not the first time the Company has received an award from UNGC.

In the past, Indus Motor Company was awarded "Living the Global Compact Business Excellence Awards" consecutively two years in recognition of its best practices in embracing and integrating the 10 principles of UNGC.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive Officer, Indus Motor Company said, "We are honored to be recognized by UNGC for the third time which not only motivates us further to continue our mission in line with UNGC principles but also maximize our support to SDGs." corporate cornerCelebrating gender equity at Serena ISLAMABAD (PR): Serena Hotels hosted a breakfast to celebrate International Women's Day and honour the women associated with and present in Serena. All the women guest, associates, Serena Business Complex partners and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present. Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, "At Serena we believe that investing in women is the most effective way to improve the standards of living of communities and many of our CSR initiatives work with women to empower them socially and economically". The objectives of the International Women's Day are to celebrate the struggle for women's rights in the economic, social, political, and cultural domain, to reaffirm women's solidarity in the struggle for peace and to show what women have achieved. The theme for IWD 2018 is Press for Progress, in acknowledgement of the growing global movement of advocacy, activism and support surrounding gender parity and sexism and encourages people to continue the vocal fight for equality.