

A woman grooms a Miniature Poodle dog on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England



A woman prepares her Afghan Hound before it is judged on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England



A woman grooms her Afghan Hound before it is judged on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England



A woman cuddles her Basset Hounds in their pen on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England