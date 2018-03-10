Ottawa (TC): Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis - who recently appeared in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ - is in talks to star in the latest ‘Terminator’ movie.

The 30-year-old actress - who starred in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ last year - has held negotiations that could lead to her appearing alongside Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in the next instalment of the money-spinning franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The much-anticipated reboot is being directed by Tim Miller, but for the first time since 1991’s ‘Terminator: Judgment Day’, James Cameron is also involved with the film series.

The studio is remaining tight-lipped about the film’s plot, but it’s reported that Mackenzie’s would-be character may not be the true star of the movie. Instead, producers are still desperately searching for a Latin actress who will appear in all three movies in the trilogy, yet it’s not clear how many of the film’s will feature Mackenzie’s proposed character.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie previously admitted to feeling self-conscious about any criticism of her work.

The actress confessed that she’s been known to be a ‘’compulsive’’ reader of reviews of her own performances.

She explained: ‘’Whether the first few reviews are good, or they’re middling, or bad, there’s a point where it can feel almost compulsive, and it’s then that I try to exercise a bit of self-control. It’s a bit of an exercise in narcissism.

‘’I feel there’s a value in criticism insofar as being the other half of a conversation, and I’m curious about how things are received because I don’t think art has to live in a time capsule that we’re not allowed to look at or touch.

‘’But I also think there’s a danger because it starts to feel very personal, and you don’t want to be in the middle of a scene and be thinking about a person who said something about you that you now think of as your Achilles’ heel.’’