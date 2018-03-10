ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission Pakistan on Friday issued notification of all newly-elected senators except of five whose notifications have been blocked allegedly for holding dual nationalities.

Sources in the ECP said among those whose notification had been blocked included four from the Punjab, while one from Balochistan in the light of the Supreme Court order.

They include Nuzhat Sadiq, Haroon Akhter, Chaudhry Sarwar, Saeeda Abbasi from the Punjab, and independent candidate Khuda Babar from Balochistan.

None of them received the ECP notification about their success in the recently held election on 52 seats of the Senate, and fate of these five will be decided on Saturday (today) by the apex court to determine whether they will be able to vote for a Senate chairman on March 12.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed three senators-elect to submit affidavits, vowing that they had “permanently” and “irrevocably” renounced and surrendered their other nationalities.

The CJP issued this directive, while heading a three-judge bench, hearing a suo motu case against dual nationality of judges, officials of the court and government and members of parliament at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

Two senators-elect from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq – and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Chaudhry Sarwar, had appeared before the bench.

The ECP has however issued notifications of remaining 47 senators after they have submitted their assets details.

As per the breakup of 47 senators who have been notified by the ECP eight are from the Punjab, 12 from Sindh, 11 from the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 10 from Balochistan, two from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and four from the Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The ECP conducted election of 52 seats of the 104-member Senate on March 3 on completion of six-year term of the outgoing senators.

There have been serious allegations of horse trading by some of the political parties including the PTI and the MQM-P.

The election commission has taken notice of these allegations and issued notices to the various leaders and heads of political parties for March 14 to appear before the commission with evidences to prove their allegations of the alleged horse trading.

ECP REJECTS FAISAL BUTT’S PETITION

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday rejected the allegations of the Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Sakhi Butt and dismissed his petition seeking action against returning officer for irregular counting of his votes in the recent Senate election.

A four-member ECP bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retired) Sardar Muhammad Raza heard and disposed of the petition for being not maintainable.

Butt who was one the candidates for a senate slot alleged that the returning officer conducting election in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly on March 3 rejected his one vote, which was marked as 01 instead of 1.

He sought recounting of the vote but the bench rejected and disposed of his application.

Maqbool Malik