

A boy looks at a Ninot, a doll depicting a celebrity that will be set alight during the Fallas festival, representing North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in Valencia



Women look at a Ninot, a doll depecting a celebrity that will be set alight during the Fallas festival, representing US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed in Valencia



A man looks at a Ninot, a doll depecting a celebrity that will be set alight during the Fallas festival, representing Spain's Primer Ministre Mariano Rajoy displayed in Valencia



Women look at a Ninot, a doll depecting a celebrity, representing Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont, that will be set alight during the Fallas festival, in Valencia