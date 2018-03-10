DERA GHAZI KHAN - The families of three persons, who were shot dead on January 31, 2018 on their way back home after a court hearing, staged a protest demonstration against the police failure to complete the inquiry.

Talking to the media, the protesting families said that AbidHussain, Safder and Ashiq Hussain who were tied and then shot dead on the way back home after hearing of a case in the court of DG Khan additional district and sessions judge.

The protestors were holding placards inscribed with slogans condemning the police failure. They blocked the road in front of the main gate of the DG Khan regional police officer situated on Main Courts Road to vent their anger on SDPO Kot Chutta Circle Rana Jan Muhammad and Chotti Zareen police SHO Fayyaz Ahmed Khan.

Talking to The Nation, a protester namely Dur Muhammad, father of deceased Abid Hussain, blamed the investigation officer and the SHO concerned for conniving with the accused. He alleged that the police officers had allegedly taken Rs5 million as bribe from the accused and therefore were reluctant to arrest the two remaining accused Younis and Khalid, and also for completion of inquiry in their favour.

He said that the accused and their family members were notorious criminals and had been involved in police encounters too. He and his wife had had warned against self-immolation if the police did not conduct fair inquiry. Mothers of the deceased persons were crying and reading the Quran on the road.

When contacted, Police Station SHO Fayyaz Ahmed said that protesters were creating undue pressure to affect the inquiry. DPO Ahmed Nawaz Cheema had offered the complainants to change investigation officer but they did not show acceptance. The complainants wanted completion of inquiry as per their wishes only, he said.

The SHO added that four out of six accused have been arrested and were on physical remand while remaining two killers would be arrested very soon. Killing incident was on old family dispute.