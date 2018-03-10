ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on Friday issued notifications promoting five senior officers to grade-20 and grade-21.

The Central Selection Board (CSB) had recently recommended promotions of grade-19 and grade-20 officers in the second week of January.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had given approval to the promotion of Tahir Khushnood to grade-21 and four officers, Syeda Sultana, Sohail Ali Khan, Dr Najeeb and Sameena Noor to grade-20 in last the last CSB meeting.

According to the notifications, Sohail Ali Khan, Executive Director Associated Press of Pakistan on a deputation basis, has been transferred and posted as Director General (PR) Regional Information Department, Press Information Department Lahore. Samina Noor, Director External Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director General, Press Information Department Islamabad.

Dr Najeeb Ahmed Khan, Director Benazir Income Support Programme Islamabad on deputation basis, has also been transferred and appointed as Press Registrar in Information and Broadcasting Division Islamabad.

Muhammad Tahir Hassan, presently posted as DG PR (20) in his own pay and scale Regional Information Officer Press Information Department Lahore, is transferred and posted as Director External Publicity Wing with immediate effect.

Syeda Sultana Rizvi, presently posted as Press Counsellor Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, has been promoted to grade-20 in the Information Group. The promotion of Syed Sultana Rizvi will be effective after her return to Pakistan, provided that due to promotion of the senior officer as a result of recommendations of cases remanded to the CSB by the prime minister vide order dated 21-02-2018 if the vacancy in higher post ceases to exit, the junior most officer shall be liable to revision to the lower post.