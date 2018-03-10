ISLAMABAD - The four-day Serena Olympics started with a glamorous launching ceremony held in Bahar Court, Faisalabad Serena Hotel on Friday with CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani gracing the occasion as chief guest.

The Serena Olympics brought together male and female employees from all Serena properties across Pakistan to compete in team and individual sports. The featured games included ever popular football, volleyball, tug-of-war, basketball, badminton, table tennis, swimming, squash, snooker, and races including the 100 and marathon.

Sharing his views, Aziz Bolani said: “Within the service and hospitality industry, the team building is a top priority and events like the Serena Olympics give the employees of different properties the opportunity to get to know each other better and celebrate each others’ accomplishments. The key to success in any organization is effective communication and teamwork while sports and group activities foster team building, inspire effective teamwork and re-energise individuals.”

“Sponsoring, facilitating and hosting sports activities and events is an integral part of Serena’s annual calendar as they build stronger relations with communities, sports are an important medium for bringing people together and participation in sports helps in improve leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle and presenting a positive image of the country internationally, he concluded. The Serena Olympics will continue till March 11.