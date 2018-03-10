Secretary orders listing unregistered lifesaving drugs

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah has directed preparing list of unregistered drugs direly needed for saving human life. During a meeting presided over by Minister SH&ME Kh Salman Rafiq on Friday, he said that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) would be approached for the registration of these drugs. Kh Salman Rafiq will meet the federal health minister CEO DRAP in Islamabad on coming Tuesday. Vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical colleges, medical superintendents of teaching hospitals, chief executives of specialized healthcare institutions, special secretary health, additional secretary development, executive director strategic management & internal policy unit, consultants & members of PMU & IT unit attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed budget utilization by hospitals, procurement/availability of medicine, online inventory system, maintenance & cleanliness, complaints management & availability of ventilators. The secretary directed setting up a technical committee comprising professors of surgery, medicine & anaesthesia to furnish its recommendations for the rationale use of ICU beds & ventilators. He directed principal & MSs to personally monitor online medicine inventory to keep them updated about the stocks of medicines. The meeting also assessed the ratio of readressal of complaints received through Hospital Complaints Management System.–Staff Reporter

Anti-polio campaign from Monday

As many as 6.9 million children of up to five years of age will be administered polio drops during five day campaign starting in eight districts on Monday. The campaign is aimed at boosting immunity of children in Lahore, DG Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, RY Khan and Sheikhupura before polio high risk season in May. Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan urged the parents to get their children vaccinated during the five-day campaign. Punjab had completed 2016 without a single case of polio. Four-month old child from Lodhran fell victim to crippling virus in 2017. In 2018, so far no polio case has been reported in Punjab. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries which still register polio cases. Punjab is focusing on South Punjab districts as well as Rawalpindi and Lahore.–Staff Reporter

Seminar on maternal health

Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need for raising awareness about benefits of healthy diet and lifestyle for women. Speaking at a seminar arranged by Gynecology Department of Lahore General Hospital on mother and child health on Friday, they said that female healthcare providers had an important role to play to help creating awareness about health issues and possible solutions. Prof Farhat Naz appreciated media for giving due attention to mother and child health issue. Prof Nuzhat Khawaja, Associate Prof Fouzia Sajjad, Dr Shumaila Khalid and Dr Saadia Siddique high;oghted issues relating to moth and child health and benefits of balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.–Staff Reporter

They urged women to immediately approach qualified doctor in case of any problem instead of going to quacks or self medication. –Staff Reporter