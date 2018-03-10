ISLAMABAD - Italian Navy Ship Carlo Margottini (F-592) arrived in Karachi for three-day good will cruise.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the visiting ship received a warm welcome during an impressive reception and was received by senior officials from the Pakistan Navy and the Embassy of Italy.

The visit is aimed at strengthening mutual collaboration and interoperability between the two navies through conduct of exercises and discussions on issues of common interests.

During the visit to Karachi, professional interactions, sports and social activities, including wreath laying ceremony at the Quaid's Mausoleum were also held.

On completion of the port visit to Karachi, exercises at sea are also planned between Pakistan Navy ships and the Italian Navy ship, covering wide range of naval operations to enhance interoperability between the two navies, while further honing up the professional skills, mutually beneficial for each other.