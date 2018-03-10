



A thousand of people, most of them workers at US car manufactured Ford's Blanquefort plant, demonstrate against the future site closure in Bordeaux, southwestern France, ahead of a meeting at the local prefecture gathering union and Ford-Europe representatives, local elected and state representatives.



Former candidate for French presidency Philippe Poutou takes part with his fellow Ford's Blanquefort workers in a demonstration gathering a thousand of people to demonstrate against the future closure of US car manufactured Ford's Blanquefort site in Bordeaux, southwestern France, ahead of a meeting at the local prefecture gathering union and Ford-Europe representatives, local elected and state representatives.



A thousand of people, most of them workers at US car manufactured Ford's Blanquefort plant, demonstrate against the future site closure in Bordeaux, southwestern France, ahead of a meeting at the local prefecture gathering union and Ford-Europe representatives, local elected and state representatives.



A thousand of people, most of them workers at US car manufactured Ford's Blanquefort plant, demonstrate against the future site closure in Bordeaux, southwestern France, ahead of a meeting at the local prefecture gathering union and Ford-Europe representatives, local elected and state representatives.