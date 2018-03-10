ISLAMABAD - A 22-year-old man climbed up a high-voltage electricity pylon near 7th Avenue in Sector F-6/1 Islamabad on Friday to record his protest against what he said “a delay in adjudicating the murder case of his father by a court of law”, while rescue teams and police personnel tried to negotiate with him to bring him down.

Officials of the City District Government, rescue teams of the emergency and disaster management unit of the Capital Development Authority, Wapda and police reached the spot to convince Hafiz Rizwan Younis, son of late Muhammad Younis, to climb down the pole.

Assistant Commissioner (City) also led the negotiations to convince him to come down but he refused. The officer assured the man that his grievances would be taken up once the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities but he did not budge.

The Assistant Commissioner had to climb up to the power pole in a CDA high rise lift bucket as the rescuers prepared for a swift action to overpower the man. The rescuers applied ‘rope rescue’ technique to first ensure safety of the man and then brought him down.

Stunned onlookers gathered at the site to watch the drama that continued for over 90 minutes, with many recording the episode on their cell phones.

Neither the Rescue Department nor the City District Administration has a specialist negotiator to deal with persons in such cases.

The rescuers immediately handed over the man to the police who booked him for attempt to murder under Section 325 of the PPC.

He was protesting against the delaying tactics of the accused in his father’s murder case.

Rizwan Younis, hailing from Bahawalpur, had been in the capital for the hearing of his father’s murder case in the Supreme Court, according to the police spokesman.

Younis’s father was killed in 2006 and, according to the reports, Lahore High Court had sentenced the accused but they filed an appeal in the SC.

Rizwan lost his patience due to the amount of time taken in the case, according to Muhammad Naeem, a police spokesman.

In the video, the man can be seen sitting near the high tension wires while onlookers plead him to come down.

Meanwhile, fire erupted at the Islamabad High Court canteen at around 7:30 am on Friday. The fire, caused by short-circuiting, engulfed the whole canteen, burning consumable items and furniture to ashes, and causing a loss of millions to the canteen owner, according to the firefighters.

The canteen comprising of a big hall has a seating capacity of over 100 persons. The fire brigade and Rescue teams carried out operation and extinguished the fire after half an hour.

IHC Registrar, Raja Jawad, also visited the area and formed a team to probe the incident, according to the media reports.

Furthermore, Islamabad police along with Pakistan Rangers on Friday conducted search operations in various areas of Lohi Bher police station and arrested four suspects, a police spokesman said.

Officials of Islamabad police and Pak Rangers and other law enforcement agencies conducted joint search operation in the areas of Lohi Bher police station. They screened 115 houses and checked more than 203 persons, interrogated them and arrested four suspects besides recovering ammunition, 1180 gram hashish, 150 grams of heroin from their possession. The operation is part of the ongoing campaign to ensure high vigilance in the city. According to the SSP, every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Furthermore, unknown persons killed a man identified as Imdad ul Haq in the limits of Tarnol police station. The deceased was the President Youth of Jamaat-i-Islami from Union Council Sarai Kharbooza.

According to police sources, the accused hit the victim from close range and later threw his body in a trench.

Police is waiting for the post-mortem report and have begun investigation into the matter.