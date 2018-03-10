islamabad - The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on Friday reviewed the situation of water in the city and vowed to provide uninterrupted water supply during the coming summer season.

Necessary funds would be made available to the Water Supply Directorate so that better water management could be ensured, according to the decision taken by the MCI. The meeting was held at Pak China Friendship Centre under Chairmanship of Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

During the meeting, a report regarding enhancement in property tax and water charges was also presented. After detailed discussion, it was decided that recommendations contained in the report may be made more effective. The session also approved the renaming of Citizen Club situated in the F-9 Park as Metropolitan Corporation Club. The house also approved the appointment of legal and financial consultant for the club. The meeting also approved the outsourcing of Multiple Sports Club of Markaz F-6 to the firm through advertisement in accordance with the PPRA rules. The session also approved the outsourcing of Food Court situated in the Lake View Park through advertisement in accordance with PPRA rules. The house also approved the shifting of conventional streetlights on LED Technology in phase-wise.

The MCI in its 21st session also approved the provision of one sapling to each housing unit at their doorstep to enhance the green character of Islamabad. During the 1st phase of this campaign, staff of the Environment Wing will visit each housing unit in residential sectors of Islamabad and provide one sapling for plantation to each housing unit so that residents of the city could be practically engaged in the process of making Islamabad more lush green. In the 2nd phase of the campaign, Environment Wing would plant saplings in the park, green belt and other areas designated/allocated in each union council of Islamabad. Chairman, Vice Chairman and Councillors of respective UC would ensure the engagement/ involvement of the community in this process. During the 3rd phase of the campaign, tree plantation would be carried out at Margalla Hills National Park area and site allocated for botanical garden in Bani Gala.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that development of new and up-gradation of existing road infrastructure are among top priorities of the corporation. He said the MCI is acting upon a comprehensive plan for advancement and enhancement of road infrastructure to cater to the future traffic needs of the city. He was inaugurating the newly-constructed 2nd Carriageway from Roundabout of Service Road (West) G-10 to Khayaban-e-Iqbal, F-10 here on Friday. On this occasion, senior officers of MCI and Capital Development Authority were also present.

The Mayor said that MCI has made hectic efforts to upgrade road infrastructure all over the city. In this connection, several major roads of the city have been rehabilitated in addition to the re-carpeting of roads and streets within different sectors. He further said that some mega road development projects are also underway. In this connection, work on Islamabad Signal Free Corridor Expressway is being completed on a fast pace. He further said that after completing Koral and Sohan interchanges, work on Khanna Pul Interchange is being completed at a fast pace.

The Mayor also said that 2nd Carriageway from Roundabout of Service Road (West) G-10 to Khayaban-e-Iqbal, F-10 will be one of the busiest roads of the city, therefore, surrounding of the roads must be beautified. He directed the Environment Wing to further beautify the surroundings of the road by carrying out landscaping and planting evergreen plants. On this occasion, the Mayor was briefed that PC-I cost of the project was Rs430.618 million and the total cost is Rs233,585,000.