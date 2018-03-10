KARACHI - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh organised a one-day basic medical aid training workshop for journalists at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Friday.

More than 50 journalists belonging to electronic and print media participated in the workshop.

The basic information was delivered at the workshop, how to deal in the situation of an emergency with fructures, heart attacks and other incidental injuries.

On the occasion, KPC secretary Maqsood Yousfi thanked the red crescent society for organising such a training workshop.