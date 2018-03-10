MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division Bilal Ahmad Butt constituted on Thursday a committee to launch crackdown on illegal residential schemes.

He issued direction to the heads of Mepco, Sui Gas, PTCL and other departments not to provide services to any residential colony without NOC from Multan Development Authority.

Chairing a meeting here, the Commissioner, who is also Director General of MDA, took serious notice of increasing number of illegal housing schemes and directed MDA to increase the ratio of per kanal fine on illegal schemes besides further tightening scrutiny process. He asked MDA officials to ensure implementation of rules and laws and present a report after taking action against illegal schemes.

He said that the citizens should be made aware of fake and fraud housing societies through advertisement. He said that the illegal housing schemes distorted the face of city besides cutting down the agricultural land which cost national economy heavily.

Additional DG of MDA, Rizwan Qadeer, told the meeting that the authority had recently issued 199 notices and 82 challans besides getting registered 43 FIRs against the owners of illegal housing schemes . He added that 48 cases were in courts while 100 illegal constructions had been demolished. He said that the MDA website contained complete information on illegal housing schemes while MDA also introduced a mobile application.

CLINICS SEALED

While continuing its crackdown on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed another 26 businesses of quacks in the city, and initiated further proceedings against them.

The PHC sources disclosed that the PHC teams sealed 26 businesses which included 19 general quacks, four fake dentists and one each laboratory, hakeem and maternity home. The general quacks, posing as physicians, included Javaid Medical Store / Aslam Clinic, Abdul Jabbar Clinic, Javaid Clinic, Al-Derwaish Clinic, Bilal Clinic, Iftikhar Clinic, Rana Medical Store / Altaf Clinic, Abbas Medical Store and Clinic, Dogar Clinic / Dispensary / Mohammad Wakeel Jarrah, Qaiser clinic, Adil Medical Store and Clinic, Ramzan Clinic, Mushtaq Clinic and Raheem Medical Store and Clinic.

The others are: Madina Clinic, Ali Mehmood Suleman Clinic, Wasim Salman Clinic, Irshad Clinic / Al-Makkah Pharmacy and Zeeshan Clinic. The sealed fake dentists were Malik Saeed Kombho Dandansaz, Hussain Dental Clinic, Muhammad Dental Clinic and Khan Ishfaq Dental. Other fake centres included Molecular Lab, Faqeer Dawakhana and Pansar Haseena Bushra Maternity Home.

During the last two days, the commission sealed 47 fake treatment centres in the city. In its continued campaign against quacks, the PHC has sealed more than 7,800 fake treatment centres and imposed a fine of over Rs59 million.